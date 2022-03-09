JO Etta Holder of Daisetta passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest in Houston. She was 77.

JO was born October 31, 1944, in Liberty, TX, to Joe Walter Taylor and Onetta Fregia. She lived in Daisetta all of her life where she attended the Pentecostal Tabernacle Church in Liberty. She was a homemaker.

JO is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Allen Holder; brothers, James Eugene Taylor and Walter “Bubba” Lazine Taylor; sister, Mary Christine Taylor; parents, Joe Taylor and Onetta Fregia; grandparents, Lazine and Sadie Fregia.

JO is survived by daughters, Jessie “Punkin” Hart and husband Grady of Daisetta, Cathy Osborn and husband Jerry of Port O’Connor, Pam Holder of Daisetta, Sissi Gassett and husband Reid of Moss Bluff and Amanda Mills of Liberty; brothers, Robert Lee Taylor and Gary Lee Taylor and wife Tommie of Daisetta; sisters, Peggy Whiddon and husband Richard of Daisetta, Judy Nugent and husband Clayton of Daisetta, Reta Slack and husband Johnny of Raywood, Melissa “Sissy” Dodd of Daisetta, Vicki “peanut” Moor and husband Charles of Hull, Carolyn “Pee Wee” Carr and husband Charles of Devers and Teddy and Dewayne Fregia of Daisetta; grandchildren, Clarence “Bubba” Hart and wife Holly, Jeremy Hart and wife Autumn, Justin Osborn and wife Allie, Heather Osborn, Chet Gassett and wife Nicole, Cade Gassett, Cheyenne Gassett and wife Kristie, KaLee Mills, Cody Mills and Clark “Smallville” Mills; great grandchildren, Mia Ferguson, Jonathan Ferguson, Carrie Hart, Jaykob Hart, Gracie Morello, Giorgia Morello, Jaxon Morello, Tegan Osborn, Romy Osborn, Avaline Gassett and Preston Gassett.

A service of remembrance will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Life Point Church of Daisetta with Reverend Brad Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Oakdale Cemetery in Daisetta.

The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, also at Life Point Church from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM.

Serving as pallbearers are Clarence “Bubba” Hart, Jeremy Hart, Justin Osborn, Terry Don Fregia, Cade Gassett, Cheyenne Gassett, Justin Mills, and Ryan Welch.

Honorary Pallbearers are Grady Hart, Jerry Osborn, Reid Gassett, Chet Gassett, Cody Mills, Clark Mills and Preston Gassett.

