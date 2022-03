The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 7, 2022:

Reyes, Antonio Gabriel – Possession of Marijuana

Holman, Lacie – Bond Forfeiture-Attempt to Commit Theft

Adams, Garrett Todd – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Davis, Craig Ryan – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Knox, Makayla – Driving While License Invalid

King, Harold Winston Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated

Adams, Garrett Todd Davis, Craig Ryan Holman, Lacie King, Harold Winston Jr. Reyes, Antonio Gabriel

Share this: Twitter

Facebook