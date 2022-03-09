Local church announces new pastor

Wild Country Mission, of Ace, recently named Bobby Horn as their new pastor.

Horn previously served churches in the Texarkana area before coming to Polk County.

A native of Baytown, Horn holds a degree in Humanities from Lee College. He and his wife, and their two teenage children, live in Dayton.

“I am excited to be at Wild County,” Horn said. “I know the Lord is moving in a mighty way in the community and I look forward to being part of this new revival.”

Wild Country Mission is located at 16241 SH 146, approximately five miles north of Rye. Service times are 9:30 a.m. for Sunday School and 10:30 a.m. for worship.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

