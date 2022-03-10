Dayton ISD raising money for Dancing For Our Stars

Dayton ISD is raising money one dollar at a time for their students.

Lee College Foundation is holding a fundraiser called Dancing For Our Stars in May, and Dayton ISD is all in. The District held its first fundraiser and raised $1,245.

Jennifer Garcia, Lee College Director of Major and Planned Gifts, was on hand to receive the first check. Dr. Jessica Johnson, Superintendent of Dayton ISD, is extremely proud of the support that the district and the community is showing.

“I am grateful of our staff members who participated in the ‘Jeans Day’ fundraiser. This is the first of our planned fundraisers that will ultimately benefit DISD students for years to come. There is no donation too big or too small for this worthy cause!,” Johnson said. “Giving full scholarships will change lives and that is what we are in the business of – changing our children’s lives by teaching and giving them educational opportunities. ”

Anyone who would like more information can call the Dayton ISD Administration Building at 936-258-2667.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

