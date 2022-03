The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 10, 2022:

Woodley, Celeste Kiara – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Green, Derrick Clay – Non-payment of Child Support and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Coronado, Donna Kay – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Garza, Francisco III – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Pineda, Cadenza – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

