Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 9, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 9, 2022:

  • Jackson, Casey – Bond Forfeiture – Theft of Firearm and Bond Forfeiture-Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
  • Clements, Clayton James – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Velez, Amanda Michelle – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
  • Rodriguez, Rodolfo – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • McCall, Christopher Michael – Speeding, No Driver’s License and Violation of Promise to Appear
  • Cummings, Brenda – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • LeBlanc, Terry James – Revocation of Bond-Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
