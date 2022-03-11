Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 9, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 9, 2022:

Jackson, Casey – Bond Forfeiture – Theft of Firearm and Bond Forfeiture-Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Clements, Clayton James – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Velez, Amanda Michelle – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information

Rodriguez, Rodolfo – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

McCall, Christopher Michael – Speeding, No Driver’s License and Violation of Promise to Appear

Cummings, Brenda – Possession of a Controlled Substance

LeBlanc, Terry James – Revocation of Bond-Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

