Lorine Perry Acosta, 66, of Cleveland, Texas, was called to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. She was born on Saturday, January 7, 1956, in Cleveland, Texas to Floyd Perry and Pauline (Ross) Perry, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Lorine was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Bruno Acosta and grandmother, Corine Martin.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Alex Acosta and wife Mindy, Alicia Acosta, Steven Acosta; brothers, Perry Gibson, and Monroe (Ronnie) Perry and wife Lynn; sisters, Gwen Cleveland and husband Curtis, and Beverly Standley; grandchildren, Emery, Joshua, Christopher, Ashlee, and Christian; great-grandchild, Andres; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Lorine will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Funeral Services for Lorine will begin promptly at 12:00 pm. Interment to immediately follow.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

