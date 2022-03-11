Richard Allen Campbell, 75, of Melbourne, Arkansas, passed on Monday, March 7, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Campbell was born on October 9, 1946, to the late Talmadge Lamar Campbell and Katherine Juanita Irby in Kountze, Texas. His life’s work was in the oil and gas industry, locally, state to state, and overseas. He was a dedicated husband, father, Mason, Christian, grandfather, and great grandfather.

In his younger years, he loved softball, hunting, fishing, gardening, and spoiling children. His love of family and God was beyond compare. He was a people person and also loved attending family gatherings, birthday parties, and social events of all kinds. He loved to fry fish, boil crawfish, and entertain whenever possible.

Mr. Campbell is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rowena Tanner; wife, of 39 years, Nila Hendricks Campbell, high school sweetheart and mother of his children; son, Richard Allen Campbell II.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 17 years, Debbie Campbell of Melbourne, AR; daughter, Laurie Tubbs of Saratoga, TX; stepdaughter, Lindsey Faulkner of Melbourne, AR; stepson, Nathan Faulkner and wife Holli of Miami, NM; brother, Rodger Campbell of Saratoga, TX; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many good friends in Texas and Arkansas. Also hundreds of adults and children in the community who consider him “Grandpa”.

A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. with Pastor Darrell Brown and Pastor Wade McKinney co-officiating. Interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, TX.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Honoring Mr. Campbell as pallbearers are Ethan Tubbs, Stetson Campbell, Justin Campbell, J.P. Ellis, Brent Campbell, and Aaron Bear.

