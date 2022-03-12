Anthony Lee Stout, age 34 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022. He was born November 26, 1987, in Baytown, Texas to parents Stacey and Johnny Stout. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Jerry Dale Stout.

Survivors include his parents, Stacey and Johnny Stout; grandparents, Willard and Barbara Tanner, and DA Stout; great-grandmother, Lucille Tanner; sister, Taylor Raye Stout; brothers, Derek Stout and Tanner Brant Stout; along with numerous family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with funeral services starting at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Lum Garden of Memories, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

