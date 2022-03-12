Norma Juanita Harrell, age 81, of Coldspring, Texas passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022. She was born June 7, 1940, in Trinity, Texas to parents Ed Allen and Versie Lee Cox who preceded her in death along with her husband, James Douglas Harrell; brothers, Emmett Allen, and Winford Allen; and sisters, Eddie Mae Baker, Joyce Rothlander, and Nellie Fae Walker.

Survivors include her daughters, Tammy Dunaway and husband Larry of Coldspring, Deanna Hubert and husband Roy Dan of Tarkington, Tracy Yeager and husband Curtis of Cleveland, Stacy Wells of Coldspring; daughter by heart, Michelle Ray of Coldspring; son, Randy Mack and wife Tammie of Evergreen; sister, Barbara Steele of Coldspring; grandchildren, Jenifer Clark, James Dunaway, April Taylor, Leah Dunaway, Jerimiah Mack, Kessley Williams, Aaron Hubert, Daniel Hubert, Matthew Wells, Blake Wells, Kristyn Wilks, Jason Yeager, Jerry Yeager, Carlee Alguire, and Jacob Yeager; best friend and sister in Christ, Bonnie Douglas; along with numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Coldspring, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Shepherd Church of Christ, Shepherd, Texas. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Trinity, Texas.

