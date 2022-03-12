Mattie “Lucille” Cassel was born in Gladstell, Texas to parents, Bo Hickman and Ada Leona Crawford Hickman on June 19, 1930. She passed away on March 10, 2022 in Lufkin, Texas at the age of 91.

Lucille, in her younger years, was a dispatcher for the Navasota Police Department. She lived in several areas around East Texas, however her roots were primarily in Cleveland, Texas. Lucille loved her family and had a motto of living, by doing things her way. She was a strong woman of faith and enjoyed listening to gospel music and attending church when she was able. She was very fond of being outdoors and soaking in all things that nature provides, especially raising chickens, gardening and fishing. She also spent countless hours crocheting special gifts for friends and family. She will be deeply missed by her family and by everyone that knew her.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred Waylan Cassel; and the following siblings: Myrtle Lee Sherman, Wilmer “Murphy” Hickman, Fanny “Louise” Mueller and Francis Linell Mims. She is survived by her 4 sons, Floyd F. Fender Jr and wife April, Othel E. Cassel and wife Deborah, Fred M. Cassel and wife Kathryn, and James R. Cassel; grandchildren, Christine Cassel Kanouff, Jason Cassel, Leslie Fender Vaughan, Stacie Fender Holmes, Charles Cassel, Dusti Moran, Mysti Pace, Kelly Phillips, Kristy Phillips, Aaron Coats, and Zachary Cassel; numerous great grandchildren; sister in law, Wilma Hickman; nieces, Roxie Smith and Carol Mathis; great niece, Amanda Mueller; numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Monday, March 14, 2022 from 5-8pm. Funeral Service will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 10am with Pastor Darren Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery.

Pallbearers for the service will be: Jason Cassel, Charles Cassel, Joe Kanouff, Kelly Phillips, Jeffrey Brackin, and Brian Moran.

