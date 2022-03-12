Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 10, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 10, 2022:

Montano, Luz Ruiz – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Pompa, Jonathan – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Harris County-Driving While Intoxicated, second

Smith, Olivia Deann – Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence and Hold for Harris County-Driving While Intoxicated

Thompson, Xavier Trevon – Hold for Chambers County-Motion to Revoke-Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility

Nelton, Alvin Joseph Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Whatley, Carla Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

LaFrance, Crystal Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Saravia, One Simo – Driving Without a License, Displaying Fictitious License Plate and No Commercial Driver’s License

Messer, Cory Wade – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (four counts) and Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle (two counts)

Nixon, Tiffany Elise – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

Hayes, Charles Wayne – False Statement to Police

Hayes, Charles Wayne LaFrance, Crystal Lynn Messer, Cory Wade Montano, Luz Ruiz Nelton, Alvin Joseph Jr. Nixon, Tiffany Elise Pompa, Jonathan Smith, Olivia Deann Thompson, Xavier Trevon Whatley, Carla Renee

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

