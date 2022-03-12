Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 10, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 10, 2022:

  • Montano, Luz Ruiz – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Pompa, Jonathan – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Harris County-Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Smith, Olivia Deann – Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence and Hold for Harris County-Driving While Intoxicated
  • Thompson, Xavier Trevon – Hold for Chambers County-Motion to Revoke-Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility
  • Nelton, Alvin Joseph Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Whatley, Carla Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • LaFrance, Crystal Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Saravia, One Simo – Driving Without a License, Displaying Fictitious License Plate and No Commercial Driver’s License
  • Messer, Cory Wade – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (four counts) and Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle (two counts)
  • Nixon, Tiffany Elise – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
  • Hayes, Charles Wayne – False Statement to Police
