Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 10, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 10, 2022:
- Montano, Luz Ruiz – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Pompa, Jonathan – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Harris County-Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Smith, Olivia Deann – Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence and Hold for Harris County-Driving While Intoxicated
- Thompson, Xavier Trevon – Hold for Chambers County-Motion to Revoke-Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility
- Nelton, Alvin Joseph Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Whatley, Carla Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- LaFrance, Crystal Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Saravia, One Simo – Driving Without a License, Displaying Fictitious License Plate and No Commercial Driver’s License
- Messer, Cory Wade – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (four counts) and Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle (two counts)
- Nixon, Tiffany Elise – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
- Hayes, Charles Wayne – False Statement to Police