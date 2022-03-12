Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 11, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 11, 2022:
- Munzy, Dennis Ray – Failure to Comply With Sex Offender Duty to Register
- Cupples, Dylon Ray – Driving While License Invalid, Operating Motor Vehicle With Improper Registration and Rider Not Secured By Safety Belt
- Hindman, Gabriel Andrew – Public Intoxication
- Chavez, Miguel Angel Jr. – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Allan, Jonathan – Driving While License Invalid
- Ceaser, Deiondra Arnelle – Assault and Failure to Appear
- Semien, Jordan Lamarcus – Hold for Chambers County-Criminal Mischief