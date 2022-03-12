Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 11, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 11, 2022:

  • Munzy, Dennis Ray – Failure to Comply With Sex Offender Duty to Register
  • Cupples, Dylon Ray – Driving While License Invalid, Operating Motor Vehicle With Improper Registration and Rider Not Secured By Safety Belt
  • Hindman, Gabriel Andrew – Public Intoxication
  • Chavez, Miguel Angel Jr. – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Allan, Jonathan – Driving While License Invalid
  • Ceaser, Deiondra Arnelle – Assault and Failure to Appear
  • Semien, Jordan Lamarcus – Hold for Chambers County-Criminal Mischief
