Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 11, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 11, 2022:

Munzy, Dennis Ray – Failure to Comply With Sex Offender Duty to Register

Cupples, Dylon Ray – Driving While License Invalid, Operating Motor Vehicle With Improper Registration and Rider Not Secured By Safety Belt

Hindman, Gabriel Andrew – Public Intoxication

Chavez, Miguel Angel Jr. – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Allan, Jonathan – Driving While License Invalid

Ceaser, Deiondra Arnelle – Assault and Failure to Appear

Semien, Jordan Lamarcus – Hold for Chambers County-Criminal Mischief

