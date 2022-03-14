Matthew Douglas Walker, age 39 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022. He was born May 24, 1982, in Baytown, Texas to parents Weldon Walker and Deborah Freetage. He is preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his mother, Deborah Freetage; sister, Rabeca A. Birdwell and husband John V. Birdwell; brothers, Jason Walker and girlfriend Carina Borrego, and Nathan Walker; nieces and nephews, Kyle Kirk, Micah Kirk, Chloe Birdwell, Gavin Walker, Grace Walker, Natalie Walker, and Madison Walker; along with numerous other family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 14, 2022, at County Line Cemetery, Willis, Texas.9

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

