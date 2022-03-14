Elderly Hull woman killed in house fire

An elderly Hull woman was killed Sunday night when her house caught on fire and she was unable to escape.

The fire was reported to authorities around 7:04 p.m. at 295 CR 2043 in Hull. When firefighters arrived, they found the structure fully engulfed in flames.

Family members of the elderly woman were on the scene and reported that they believed she was still in the house, according to Liberty County Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller.

“We finally got the fire under control around 10:30 or 11 p.m. and started looking for her. We found her body at 1:27 a.m. about four feet from the back door,” the fire marshal said.

The elderly woman – identified as Lily Merle Johnson – was in her 90s and lived with a female relative, who was not home at the time the fire started.

“They had left about 30 minutes earlier to go to town and returned to find the house on fire,” Hergemueller said.

According to Chief Benny Carroll with Liberty County ESD 2/Hull-Daisetta Fire and Rescue, firefighters from Hardin, Batson and Saratoga assisted at the scene. Liberty County Hazmat was called to help refill air bottles for the firefighters and to provide lighting and other assistance.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

