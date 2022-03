The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 12, 2022:

Richardson, Garrett – Public Intoxication

Mettlen, Kenneth Samuel – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Herron, Alex Robert – Revocation of Probation-Driving While Intoxicated

Deplois, Jacob Tyrel – Speeding

Rackard, Joshua – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Labrecque, Lisa Rhea – Hold for Galveston County-Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Dempsey, Troy Gann – Parole Violation

