Baldwin seeking seat on Cleveland ISD board of trustees

LaDerrington Baldwin, a Cleveland native and 2016 graduate of Cleveland ISD, is seeking Position 4 on Cleveland ISD’s board of trustees.

LaDerrington, 24, currently works for Cleveland ISD and is a full-time student at Sam Houston State University where he is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Education.

“I was recently awarded the prestigious Charles Butt Scholarship in Spring of 2021,” Baldwin said.

He has worked for the last four years for Cleveland ISD, starting out as a full-time substitute teacher and then transferring into the District’s Maintenance Department.

“It would be a pleasure to invest what I have learned and witnessed in the CISD and from The College of Education at Sam Houston State University to the CISD Board of Trustees,” he said.

Early voting begins on April 25 and runs through May 3. Election Day is May 7.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

