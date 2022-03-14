93-year-old retires after leading Cleveland seniors group for 34 years

At the age of 93, Maxine Morris has finally retired. Morris, a resident of San Jacinto County, has been the director of the Cleveland Senior Citizens Center for the last 34 years.

“She likes being able to help people,” said her daughter, Joann Lawson. “She always calls the people at the senior center her ‘old people,’ even though she was much older than all of them.”

A celebration for Morris was held on Saturday, March 12, at the senior center. The City of Cleveland proclaimed March 12 as Maxine Morris Day and State Rep. Ernest Bailes delivered a certificate of recognition in her honor.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers, wife Kay, and parents, Jay and Charlene Capers, were among the guests at a retirement celebration for Maxine Morris on Saturday, March 12.

The Cleveland Senior Citizens Center provides congregant meals for senior citizens in the Cleveland area five days a week. Additionally, the organization provides Meals on Wheels to homebound residents in Cleveland and San Jacinto County. The organization started out in a building in Stancil Park on Peach Ave. in Cleveland. Approximately 20 years ago, the organization moved into its current facility directly across the street from Stancil Park.

“Someone donated two acres where the current building is located and Mom then helped raise money for a new building program. The organization has been a blessing to the community for many years,” said Lawson.

Morris’s contributions to the community have led to her being named Citizen of the Year for Cleveland and recognized by various organizations, including the Tarkington Prairie Masonic Lodge.

Morris is one of 11 children of the late Amos and Martha Alsobrooks. Her father was a farmer and logger, and her mom was a homemaker.

“Mom has worked hard all her life. She had hardworking parents and was raised to be that way,” said Joann.

Morris was married for many years to Donald Morris, who died 16 years ago. Morris’s family includes her daughter, Joann, son-in-law, Charles, grandson, Curtis, granddaughter by marriage, Amy, and three great-granddaughters.

Morris plans to spend more time with her family in retirement.

The Cleveland Senior Center now is under the direction of James Franklin.

Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller visits with Maxine Morris at her retirement celebration. State Rep. Ernest Bailes stopped by the retirement party for Maxine Morris to bring her a certificate of recognition for her many years of service to the Cleveland Senior Citizens Center. Neighbors Maxine Morris and John Stockton catch up at her retirement party on Saturday. Longtime supporters of the Cleveland Senior Citizens Center and friends of Maxine Morris – Bob Steely, John Stockton, Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller, Rev. Carl Williamson and Jimmy McNorton – were among the guests at Morris’s retirement celebration on Saturday.

