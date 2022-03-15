Memorial services for Allen Ray Boyd, 79, of Rye, Texas will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Boyd Family Residence in Spring, Texas with John “Hawk” Maisel speaking. Maisel is a longtime friend and confidante of Boyd.

On March 8, 2022, at about 6 p.m., Allen Ray Boyd passed peacefully from this world.

Survivors are wife, Shirley Ann Clark-Boyd; daughter, LaLonde Ann Boyd-Vanover and spouse Mark; son, Matthew Allen Ray Boyd and spouse Leslie; son, William Richard (Richie) Boyd and partner Christina; daughter, LaLaney Marlene Boyd and Michael (Big’Un); grandchildren, Michelle D. Boyd-House and spouse Scott, Jenifer D. Hensley-Robinson, Vanessa Vanover-Payne and spouse Chris, Jess D. Hagen, Weston L. Hagen and Erika, Paxton L. Boyd, Delaney R. Dambeck, Syrah M. Dambeck, Austin P. Dambeck, and Shelby L. Dambeck; great-grandchildren are United States Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Christian A. Hensley, Jayden Robinson, Emma House, McKynzie Robinson, Gavin Robinson, Sebastian Manspberger, Oliver House, Lilly Manspberger, Odin House, and Knox Payne; Surviving brothers are William C. Rader, William C. (Billy) Trissel, and Kenneth (Kenny Joe) Trissel as well as his brothers-in-law, Gill “Dubby” J. Rush, Charles Arthur Clark, and Randy C. Clarke. Allen has numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

Allen is proceeded in death by a daughter Larenda Lee Boyd-Hagen; seven brothers and one sister.

Allen’s life were his family, his dogs, playing his guitar, his country home, nature and his many friends. Allen served his country in the United States Navy for six years, and married his wife Shirley in 1964. He had many hats throughout his life’s journey including firefighting as the Chief at the Woodpecker VFD in his community for about 10 years, flying airplanes, and riding his motorcycle.

He accomplished over one million documented miles as a big rig truck driver. Allen loved playing with his grandchildren and he was a great example to them all. He was a great source of entertainment to every person he met, and he loved to make others laugh, he never met a stranger. Allen served the Lord and he will be missed dearly.

