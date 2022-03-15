Marion Christina (Farr) Stamper, 70, of Conroe, Texas went to her Heavenly home on Friday, March 11, 2022. She was born on Friday, October 12, 1951, in Houston, Texas to William H. Farr and Nellie (Hargis) Farr.

Marion was preceded in death by her father, William H. Farr, brother, Ronnie Farr, and nephew, Doug Farr.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving children, Michael Stamper and wife Amanda, Teresa Stamper, William D. Stamper, Anthony Soto and wife Alia, Vicki Stamper; sisters, Peggy Farr, Vickie and husband Hank, Laveene Conway; grandchildren, Hailey, Shyanne, Destiny, Calvin, Shawn, Ryan, Rowan, Evan, Emberlyn Emery; great-grandchildren, Koda Chapman, and one on the way; nieces, Lisa and Kimberly; nephew, Ryan; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Memorial Services will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 12:00 pm.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

