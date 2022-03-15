Vicki Lynn McIntosh HeBert, 69, of Devers, Texas, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at her residence. She was born on July 4, 1952, in Enid, Oklahoma, to the late Duane and Doris Faye Kelly McIntosh. Originally, from Oklahoma, Vicki moved to Devers with her family, where she remained for more than sixty years. She was retired from Devers ISD, working in various capacities throughout her tenure there.

Vicki pursued many interests, some of which included flower gardening, cooking, grilling, eating crawfish, football, and watching the Astros. One of her favorite pastimes was sitting and watching her brother’s cows out in the pasture. Vicki was frank, and could easily get her point across when there was one to be made. She was also strong, brave and hardworking, always making sure she provided for her family. She had a great heart, always willing to help anyone in need.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of ten years David HeBert; her grandson Christopher Hampton; and her sister-in-law Sharon McIntosh. She leaves to cherish her loving memory her children Duane Hampton and wife Kathi of San Angelo, DaRee Hampton and wife Liesa of Waco; her grandchildren Josh Hampton and wife Tyler of Cleburne, Blake Hampton of Keller, Blaik Smith and wife Lindsey of Kopperl, Hunter Smith and wife Katie of Kopperl, Svannah Martinez and husband Tony of Ballinger, Kyleigh Hampton of San Angelo; her eleven great-grandchildren; her siblings Tommy McIntosh and wife Kim of Devers, Burl McIntosh of Nederland, Kathie McIntosh of Devers; her brothers-in-law Richard HeBert and wife Donna of Devers, Neal HeBert and wife Margaret of Canyon Lake, Steve HeBert of Hackberry, Louisiana; her numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Duane Hampton, Matt Casey, Nik Allmon, Josh Hampton, Steve HeBert and David DeSha. Honorary pallbearers are be Johnny Goodwin, Jamie Russell, Richard HeBert, Asa McIntosh, Joe “Papa” Nielsen, and Allen Hammons.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 12pm, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main St, in Dayton. A funeral service will follow at 1pm at the funeral home, with Seth Traywick officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Claybar Haven of Rest, 13851 US-90, Beaumont, TX 77713.

