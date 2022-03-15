Orval Du-Wayne Denson, age 63, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022. He was born February 25, 1959, in Shepherd, Texas to parents Troy and Edna Denson who preceded him in death along with his grandparents, Claude and Minnie Denson, Alex and Lois Vickery; sister and brother-in-law, Lois Denson Davis and Archie Davis.

Survivors include his brothers, Alex and Bernadina Denson, Alton Denson, Otis Denson, Tim and Tina Denson, Tom and Amy Denson; sisters, Lilly and Jerry Brzovskis, and Pansy Denson; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery, Shepherd, Texas. Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin, Cory, Rigo, Tim, Mike, Chris, Mat, Wayne, Alex, Shawn, and Luby.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

