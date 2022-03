The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 13, 2022:

Melara-Najera, Douglas Armando – Hold for Orange County-Driving While Intoxicated

Matthis, Erika Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ybarbo, Leahann – Criminal Trespass

Wright, Kameron Juwan – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Martinez, Daniel – Assault

