Frankie Glen Barnett, 76, of Tarkington Prairie and Dripping Springs, Texas, died peacefully at home on March 14, 2022.

Frankie was born in Cleveland, Texas but was raised and attended school in Tarkington.

Frankie traveled to all 50 states and dozens of countries during his career as an engineering inspector. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Martha Rice, in 1967, and they shared adventures across the globe—living in Japan, Belgium, Germany, and Australia. They finally put down roots in Tarkington and raised their daughter, Leah.

Frankie pursued his passions with gusto. They included collecting clocks, mowing and tractor work, golf, and activities with friends and his church family from Rural Shade Baptist Church.

Frankie retired in 2008 after 36 years at MW Kellogg and successor entities. He worked as an engineering consultant for several more years before moving to Dripping Springs to enjoy grandchildren and his new friends and church family at First Baptist Church of Dripping Springs.

Frankie is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Martha Barnett, his daughter Leah Gillum, son-in-law Jon Gillum, and cherished grandchildren Grant and Nora Gillum. His surviving siblings are Curtis Barnett and wife Jan, JoNan Eberlan, Ralph Barnett and wife Helen, and Cecil Barnett. He is also survived by brothers- and sisters-in-law, J. Rice and wife Susan, and Charlie Rice and wife Sandy. Frankie was preceded in death by his parents, Coy and Velma Barnett, and siblings McClendon, Raymond, Hazel, Alta Mae, Jackie, Ottie Dell, Bobbie, Ollie, Etna, and Roger. He leaves behind numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022, 11:00 am at Rural Shade Baptist Church in Tarkington Prairie and Sunday, March 20, 2002, 3:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Dripping Springs. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Tarkington Student Foundation.

Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.

