Lewis seeking Position 5 on Cleveland ISD board of trustees

Sharica Lewis is announcing her candidacy for Cleveland ISD Board Trustee Position 5.



Lewis, a 1997 graduate of Cleveland High School, has been a resident of Cleveland for more than 30 years.

“I am Cleveland ISD! I made the decision to raise my children here and they, too, are also graduates of CHS. As a parent, I understand wanting more and better for our children,” Lewis said. I’m heavily involved in my community, and I spend a lot of time with the youth. I’m the youth director of my church, I’ve coached little league cheer and softball, advisory board/founding member of My B.L.O.C (a nonprofit organization), National Cervical Cancer Coalition-Cleveland Chapter, and Reach One Teach One just to name a few.”



Lewis, who previously served on the board of trustees, is hoping to regain a seat she held from 2016-2019.

“I’m ready to get back into position to make the best decisions for our students and staff! I’m that leader who will bring integrity to this board. I will do what’s right and what’s best for All students! Making sure that every student is treated fairly! To quote Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: ‘The time is always right to do what is right,’” Lewis said.



Lewis added her belief that children deserve an excellent education to take them to the next level, whether that’s entering the workforce, trade school, community college or a 4-year university.

“I hope that I have your support! A vote for me is a vote for all: our kids, our schools, and our community. I’m still that voice for our youth,” she said.

Early voting is April 25 through May 3. Election Day is May 7.

Editor’s note: All candidates for local public office are invited to submit an announcement regarding their candidacy. The announcements will be posted at no charge to the candidates. Please submit your announcement as a press release, not a first-person statement. Please include a high-resolution photo. Send submissions to editor@bluebonnetnews.com.

