Fire destroys mobile home in Hardin

An unoccupied mobile home on SH 146 south of Hardin was destroyed by fire Tuesday night.

Firefighters from Hardin and Hull-Daisetta were dispatched to the property around 10:25 p.m. and arrived to find the structure engulfed in flames. They worked quickly to bring the fire under control to prevent it from spreading to a nearby storage shed.

The home, owned by Greg Wilcox of Hardin, was not connected to any utilities, so the nature of the fire is suspicious.

Fire destroyed an unoccupied mobile home near Hardin late Tuesday night.

Wilcox said earlier in the day he caught four people – three men and a woman – attempting to break into another property he owns next door. All four were arrested by authorities, he said.

The home had been unoccupied for a few years and was mostly empty, Wilcox said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Liberty County Fire Marshal’s Office. No injuries were reported.

Fire Chief Benny Carroll of ESD 2/Hull-Daisetta Fire and Rescue (left) and Fire Chief Nic Nelson with ESD 7/Hardin Fire and Rescue (right) discuss efforts to combat a house fire on Tuesday near Hardin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

