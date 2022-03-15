Local students named DAR Good Citizens

The Libertad Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution had their monthly meeting on Feb. 17 to honor and recognize the 2022 Good Citizen Award winners from local high schools in Liberty County.

Each senior was chosen by their graduating class by demonstrating qualities of leadership, dependability, service, and patriotism in their home, school and community.

Each winner spoke about their school activities, community involvement, and future plans.

Recipients were from Liberty High School – Christopher Chavez, Dayton High School – Jaclynn Schwander, Tarkington High School – Mackenzie Deming, Hull-Daisetta High School – Ryan Taylor, and Hardin High School – Tinley Parker.

Each recipient received a DAR Good Citizen Certificate, a pin, and a $25 Gift card to Amazon. The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) was founded over 125 years ago.

“We are a national women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, patriotism, and honoring the patriots of the Revolutionary War,” according to DAR.

DAR members share a common bond of having an ancestor who helped contribute to securing the independence of the United State of America. DAR members are passionate about community service as well as honoring and supporting those who serve the nation.

