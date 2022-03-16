Homicide investigation under way in Splendora

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office around 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, responded to a welfare check, also known as a wellness check, at a residence in the 25500 block of White Oak Lane in Splendora.

Deputies arrived at the home and discovered a deceased white female in the garage.

During the investigation, deputies learned the ex-husband of the deceased arrived at the residence to return their two children when the female was found deceased in the garage. The ex-husband called 911 to notify the authorities.

The decedent is identified as 41-year-old Holly Vines of Splendora.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit, in addition to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, are on scene and investigating the incident.

“We ask our community to join us as we support and pray for the Vines family,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

