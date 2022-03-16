Daynet internet system now available in Dayton

The City of Dayton is going live with its state-of-the-art Internet utility, Daynet, a 58-mile fully-underground gigabit fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network.

The City’s mayor, city council and staff have been busy getting ready for this day. Dayton residents will get to experience never-before-seen download speeds, no data caps or throttling, and truly world-class reliability.

Daynet will be rolled out in phases over the next few months as construction is completed. As of today, approximately 65 percent of residences and businesses are ready to be brought online.

Residents should be on the lookout for social media posts and door hangars in their neighborhoods in the coming weeks.

“There has never been a greater need for high-speed reliable internet than today as more people work and learn from home and now Dayton has their very own hometown network to meet those needs,” said Mayor Caroline Wadzeck.

For residential customers, the one-time cost to install the service is $75, which includes a wireless and wired modem, and another $79.99 for the monthly service. Business customers will be quoted for service depending on their specific needs.

Internet download speeds will be 1 GB per second for residential customers. The starting download speed for businesses is 100 MB per second.

For more information, go to mydaynet.com.

