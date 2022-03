The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 14, 2022:

Jones, Michael Allen – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person (two counts)

Dorn, Derrick Vaughn – Motion to Revoke Unadjudicated Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Wheeler, Kelsey Michelle – Assault of a Peace Officer/Judge and Public Intoxication

Whitmire, Daryl Lee – Parole Violation

Parker, Casey Lynn – Theft of Property

