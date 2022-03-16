Robert Glenn Beard Sr., age 77, of Livingston, Texas, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Robert was born on Friday, April 7, 1944, in Lufkin, Texas to Grady Beard and Susie (Rape) Beard, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Robert retired from the United States Army after 20 years of service attaining the rank of Sergeant First Class. Robert earned numerous commendations and saw combat with the 9th Infantry Division while serving in Vietnam during 1967-1968.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Patricia Ware Beard, his children Robert Glenn Beard Jr., James Kevin Gregston, Brandi Nicole Booth, and James Robert Beard, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A visitation for Robert will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A funeral service for Robert will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 2:00 pm. Sergeant First Class Beard will be laid to rest at Houston National Cemetery with full military honors.

