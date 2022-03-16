Lillie Muriel Johnson, 94, of Hull, Texas, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 at her residence. Mrs. Johnson was born on January 20, 1928 to the late Gaston Lloyd and Abby Doucett in Marysee, Texas.

Mrs. Johnson was a life long member and a faithful servant of First Baptist Church of Hull, Texas. She was a member of the Golden Oldies of Hull/Daisetta, Texas. For many years she was an Avon sales rep. serving her community proudly. She was a devoted mother and matriarch to her loving family. Mrs. Johnson loved to travel with her family throughout the United States, Canada, and Alaska. Mrs. Johnson will be greatly missed by all who loved her and her legacy will continue on with the next generations.

Mrs. Johnson is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert Jack Johnson; daughter Connie Hicks; brothers, David Harold Lloyd, Dorman “Buddy” Lloyd; sisters, Tessie Neely, Mary Lou LeNormand.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Terri Flowers of Tarkington, Texas; sons, Al Johnson of Batson, Texas, Curtis Johnson and wife Cathy of Daisetta, Texas; sisters, Wilma L. Sturrock of Houston, Texas; brothers, Bill Lloyd of Marysee, Texas, Joe Lloyd and wife Kay of Shelbyville, Texas; grandchildren, Michelle Cooper and husband Josh of China, Texas, David Hicks of Lumberton, Texas, Christy Fry of Tarkington, Texas, Marsha Watts of Hull, Texas, Jerime Johnson and wife Tracy of Batson, Texas, Buc Johnson and wife Sarah of Batson, Texas, Angie Moore and husband James Dean of Thicket, Texas, Ashley Hughes and husband Cody of Batson, Texas, Curt Johnson and wife Kayla of Batson, Texas; great grandchildren, Aaron Jernigan of Beaumont, Texas, Joshua Cooper of China, Texas, Kylie Cooper of China Texas, Abby Hicks and fiance Brant Landry of Sulphur, LA, Amber Parish and husband Cody of Tarkington, Texas, Brittney Stuckey and husband Shannon of Tarkington, Texas, Cohen Watts of Huffman, Texas, Zackerey Hall of Hull, Texas, Christopher Johnson of Batson, Texas, Evan Johnson of Batson, Texas, Kalem Thornton of Batson, Texas, Dalsen Taylor of Batson, Texas, Kyndall Moore of Thicket, Texas, Coleman Moore of Thicket, Texas, Lil Cody Hughes of Batson, Texas, Brody Hughes of Batson, Texas, Chase Hughes of Batson, Texas, Keaton Johnson of Saratoga, Texas, Jaci Johnson of Batson, Texas, Hadleigh Johnson of Batson, Texas; great great grandchildren, Harper Landry of Sulphur, LA, Addy Landry of Sulphur, LA, Ryder Stuckey of Tarkington, Texas, Payten Stuckey of Tarkington, Texas, Jordan Parish of Tarkington, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, family and a hosts of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at First Baptist Church 7207 FM 834 Hull, Texas 77564 with Pastor Joe Dougharty and Pastor Paul Fregia co-officiating. Interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be on Friday, March 18, 2022 at First Baptist Church from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

Honoring Mrs. Johnson as pallbearers are Curt Johnson, Jerime Johnson, Buc Johnson, David Hicks, James Dean Moore, Josh Cooper, and Cody Hughes.

Honorary pallbearers are Evan Johnson, Christopher Johnson, Cohen Watts, Zackerey Hall, Ryder Stuckey, Coleman Moore, Lil Cody Hughes, Brody Hughes, Chase Hughes, Keaton Johnson, Cody Parish, Shannon Stuckey, Joshua Cooper, Aaron Jernigan, Kalem Thorton, and Dalsen Taylor.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Hull, Texas Disaster Relief Fund Drawer J Hull, Texas 77564.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

