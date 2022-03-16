Teddy Carl Hardin, 73, of Dayton, passed away on March 14, 2022, in Liberty, Texas. Ted was born May 22, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio to parents James Hardin and Violet Lester Hardin.

Ted had been a resident of Texas for the past 38 years. He had lived in Channelview and Dayton. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Ted was president of the Jaycees in Dayton, Ohio. He enjoyed assembling models and Legos.

Ted leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Dawn Allbritton, Tonya Prater, James Prater and wife Crystal and Catrina Neault and husband Jamie; thirteen grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; brother, John Hardin; sisters, Donna Clucas and Karen Ledford; his first love, Linda Carpenter; also, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

There are no services scheduled at this time. For those who desire memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project and the Tunnel of Towers Foundation.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

