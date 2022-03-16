Charlene Coleman Lewis was born July 3, 1933, in Natchez, Mississippi to parents, Charlie Coleman and Ola Mae Sanford Coleman.

She passed away in Livingston, Texas on March 13, 2022, at the age of 88. Charlene lived in Mississippi most of her life except for the past 18 years in Texas. She got her Beautician License and owned Charlene’s Beauty Shop in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. She was a 50 plus year member of the Order of the Eastern Star at Hazlehurst Chapter #25 and later was a member of Shepherd Chapter #1003 in Texas. Charlene traveled the state of Mississippi as the District Deputy Grand Matron and as Grand Adah.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband James R. “Jim” Lewis; 4 brothers, Hillary “Smitty” Smith, Devaughn Coleman, Wiley Coleman, and Jerry Coleman.

Charlene is survived by her sons, Matt Lewis and wife Lisa, and Terrell Lewis; brothers, Howard Coleman and wife Lola, Ronald Coleman and wife Margo, and James Coleman; sisters, Rosalie Brownlee and husband Alton, and Silvia Thompson and husband Barry; grandchildren, Olivia Lewis and husband Andrew West, and Emily Lewis and husband Chris Pike; great grandson, Matthew Fuentes. Visitaton will be at Shady Grove Baptist Church from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on March 19th.

Funeral Services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Shady Grove Baptist Church in Hazelhurst, Mississippi with Rev. Phillip Hemby officiating. Burial will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org) or to the Order of the Eastern Star ESTARL fund (Eastern Star Training Awards for Religious Leadership).

