Odell Jackson Jr. was born in San Antonio, Texas on May 30, 1948 to parents, Odell Jackson Sr. and Ann Doris Williams Jackson. He passed away March 12, 2022 in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 73.

Odell served our country in the US Navy and was a lifelong educator and most recently was a teacher of the GED Classes and Life Skills Development at the Oliver J. Bell Unit at the Cleveland Correctional Center.

Odell was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Nicole Jackson; sisters, Deborah Snavely and Diedra Wetzel.

He was a great lover of music, film and cooking and spent most of his spare time cooking to some great tunes or watching a new movie find. He was truly a lifelong learner and always welcomed the opportunity to have deep philosophical discussions. He truly made an impact on every person he came into contact with. He is very loved and will be greatly missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date, at the Houston National Cemetery.

