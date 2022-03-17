Liberty County Jail arrest reports, March 15, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 15, 2022:
- Corpuz, Agustin Jr. – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana, Speeding, No Driver’s License when Unlicensed and Minor in Possession of Tobacco Product
- Berges, Douglas Arthur – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Obyrne, Robert Michael – Public Intoxication
- Diaz, Jose – Hold for Harris County
- Crespo, Daniel Lee – Theft of Property (no mugshot)
- Rubio-Mendoza, Jaime – Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Hooper, Penny – Theft of Property
- Tomplait, Devin Scott – Theft of Property
- Evans, Dedric Oneil – Theft of Property
- Smith, John Lewis – Theft of Property
- Robertson, Anthny Jermaine – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon (two counts) Forth, Jessica – Possession of a Controlled Substance