Liberty County Jail arrest reports, March 15, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 15, 2022:

Corpuz, Agustin Jr. – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana, Speeding, No Driver’s License when Unlicensed and Minor in Possession of Tobacco Product

Berges, Douglas Arthur – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Obyrne, Robert Michael – Public Intoxication

Diaz, Jose – Hold for Harris County

Crespo, Daniel Lee – Theft of Property (no mugshot)

Rubio-Mendoza, Jaime – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Hooper, Penny – Theft of Property

Tomplait, Devin Scott – Theft of Property

Evans, Dedric Oneil – Theft of Property

Smith, John Lewis – Theft of Property

Robertson, Anthny Jermaine – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon (two counts) Forth, Jessica – Possession of a Controlled Substance

