Liberty County Jail arrest reports, March 15, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 15, 2022:

  • Corpuz, Agustin Jr. – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana, Speeding, No Driver’s License when Unlicensed and Minor in Possession of Tobacco Product
  • Berges, Douglas Arthur – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Obyrne, Robert Michael – Public Intoxication
  • Diaz, Jose – Hold for Harris County
  • Crespo, Daniel Lee – Theft of Property (no mugshot)
  • Rubio-Mendoza, Jaime – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Hooper, Penny – Theft of Property
  • Tomplait, Devin Scott – Theft of Property
  • Evans, Dedric Oneil – Theft of Property
  • Smith, John Lewis – Theft of Property
  • Robertson, Anthny Jermaine – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon (two counts) Forth, Jessica – Possession of a Controlled Substance
Berges, Douglas Arthur
Corpus, Agustin Jr.
Diaz, Jose
Evans, Dedric Oneil
Forth, Jessica
Hooper, Penny
Obyrne, Robert Michael
Robertson, Anthony Jermaine
Rubio-Mendoza, Jaime
Smith, John Lewis
Tomplait, Devin Scott

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.