Eureka LaFran (Williams) Carter, 45, of Cleveland, Texas went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. She was born on Sunday, August 22, 1976, in Liberty, Texas to Billy Williams and Linda (Robertson) Williams, both of whom have preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 16 years, Oscar Carter; children, Brittney Ratcliff, Rashad Carter, Cierra Carter; brother, Ivan Williams and wife Clarissa; grandchildren, Terrance Cunney, Omari Carter, Londyn Carter; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Neal Funeral Home from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, with a funeral service beginning promptly at 11:00 am. Interment will follow immediately at Evergreen Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

