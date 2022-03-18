Charles Leslie McNeely, Sr. was born August 31, 1937 in Hardin County, Texas and departed from this life March 14, 2022 in Allen, OK. Charles was raised in Silsbee, Texas and grew up attending the Wiley Mae United Pentecostal Church with his Father and Mother, Harvey T. and Beatrice (Jolly) McNeely.

Charles graduated from Silsbee High School on May 27, 1955. He served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1962 and was awarded for his excellent shooting skill and was named Soldier of the Month in February 1962 by his commanding officer.

Charles met his first wife, Bessie (Arrant) McNeely in Beaumont, Texas and they married November 16, 1962. Charles and Bessie moved to Fort Worth, Texas in 1963, and on July 31, 1963, Charles was so thrilled to be gloriously filled with the baptism of the Holy Ghost and baptized in Jesus’ name.

From that moment forward, Charles’s life was forever changed. He dedicated his life to the Lord and served for many years at Faith Tabernacle in Arlington, Texas as song leader, board member, bus driver, and anything else his pastor needed him to do. Charles worked as a team leader at General Motors in Arlington, Texas for more than 30 years and retired on March 1, 1994. After retirement, Charles and Bessie moved to Brookeland, Texas. Charles was so happy to have Brookeland UPC next door to his home, his deer lease 15 minutes away and 2 great lakes less than 30 minutes from home.

Retirement was a dream for him. In 2012, Charles lost Bessie and his world changed. He stayed single for a long time and then the Lord brought a beautiful lady into his life, Jodi Howard. Charles and Jodi were married on August 11, 2018, and though their time together was short, it was filled with so much love and beautiful memories.

Preceding Charles in death are his parents, Harvey & Beatrice McNeely; his first wife, Bessie (Arrant) McNeely, and his older sisters, Betty McNeely and Nelle McNeely.

Left to mourn Charles is his wife Jodi, of the home in Allen OK; his sisters, Shirley Church of Vidor TX and Billye Bowman of Lufkin TX; his children: Dwayne Riley (Shirley) of Blum TX, Jennie Scalfano (Tom) of Wylie TX, Tammy Roberts of Brookeland TX, Darla Bethel (David) of Mineola TX, Jack McNeely (Silvia) of Kiowa CO, and Jared Roberts (Amanda) of Brookeland TX. Bonus children include: Jerry Turner of Norman OK, Sonya Turner of Allen OK, Paula Brown (Robert) of Norman OK, Jeffrey Turner (Cari) of Rocklin CA, and Rhonda Wainwright of Allen OK; In addition, Charles was blessed with 12 grandchildren: Cliff Riley (Starrlynn), Shaun Riley (Kacy), JD Sandoval (Kaitlyn), Allen Knapp (April), Rachael Rossetti (Mike), TC Scalfano, Joshua McNeely (Angela), Autumn Taliferro (David), Kaley McNeely, Brianna Bethel, and Brian Bethel; 10 bonus grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 5 bonus great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Gathering of family and friends will be Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Brookeland UPC, 117 Middleton Road, Brookeland, Texas (off Highway 96). A Service of Remembrance will be Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Brookeland UPC in Brookeland, Texas, with interment following at McKinney Cemetery, Kountze, Texas.

Pallbearers are Cliff Riley, Allen Knapp, JD Sandoval, Shaun Riley, Jared Roberts, Joshua McNeely, TC Scalfano, and Brian Bethel.

Services in Oklahoma are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home of Holdenville and services in Texas are under the direction of Faith and Family Funeral Service of Batson, TX.

