Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 16, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 16, 2022:

Gajdosik, John Ryan – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Intent to Give False Information and Hold for Arapahoe County

Strickland, Shane Corbitt – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

McEarchern, Brett – Driving While Intoxicated

Shafer, George Zachary – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, No Liability Insurance and Failure to Appear

Espinoza, Joaquin – Driving While Intoxicated

Groves, Sonya Elayne – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Rice, Rusty Warren – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle

Hernandez-Fajardo, Dinia Zarahi – Public Intoxication

Ballou, Devin Marshall – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Trevino, Tiffany – Hold for Harris County

Ballou, Devin Marshall Espinoza, Joaquin Gajdosik, John Ryan Groves, Sonya Elayne Hernandez-Fajardo, Dinia McEarchern, Brett Shafer, George Zachary Strickland, Shane Corbitt Trevino, Tiffany

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

