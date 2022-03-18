Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 16, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 16, 2022:
- Gajdosik, John Ryan – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Intent to Give False Information and Hold for Arapahoe County
- Strickland, Shane Corbitt – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- McEarchern, Brett – Driving While Intoxicated
- Shafer, George Zachary – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, No Liability Insurance and Failure to Appear
- Espinoza, Joaquin – Driving While Intoxicated
- Groves, Sonya Elayne – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Rice, Rusty Warren – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle
- Hernandez-Fajardo, Dinia Zarahi – Public Intoxication
- Ballou, Devin Marshall – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Trevino, Tiffany – Hold for Harris County