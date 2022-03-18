Sting results in multiple Liberty County businesses cited for selling tobacco, e-cigs to minors

The Liberty County Pct. 6 Constable’s Office just wrapped up a county-wide sting to catch local businesses selling cigarettes or electronic cigarettes (e-cigs) to underage customers. Of the 46 stores that were visited over the course of three weeks, 14 stores, the equivalent of 30 percent, were cited for selling the products to the underage purchaser working with the deputy constables.

Each of the clerks were issued a Class C misdemeanor citation – the equivalent to a traffic ticket – that will require them to either pay a fine or appear before a judge to make other arrangements. If they ignore the ticket, they will be charged with Failure to Appear, which could result in arrest or larger penalties.

While the selling of tobacco and e-cigarettes might seem a small crime to some, Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness said his office was responding to complaints from residents in the community.

A store clerk in Dayton tries to explain to Pct. 6 Deputy Constable Dustin Dagenhart why she illegally sold cigarettes or e-cigarettes to an underage purchaser during a sting on March 17. The clerk was issued a Class C misdemeanor citation.

“We routinely get complaints about stores selling tobacco and e-cigs. We looked into how to best solve the problem and found that Texas State University has a contract where we could get funding while also enforcing the law regarding tobacco and e-cigarette sales,” Harkness said. “We know these aren’t the crimes of the century, but part of our job is responding to residents’ complaints and these complaints make up a small percentage of all complaints we receive.”

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, prevention efforts must focus on young adults ages 18 and 25. Every day, more than 1,200 U.S. residents die due to smoking.

“Almost no one starts smoking after age 25. Nearly 9 out of 10 smokers started smoking by age 18, and 99 percent started by age 26. Progression from occasional to daily smoking almost always occurs by age 26,” the HHS fact sheet reads. “Tobacco use by youth and young adults causes both immediate and long-term damage. One of the most serious health effects is nicotine addiction, which prolongs tobacco use and can lead to severe health consequences. The younger youth are when they start using tobacco, the more likely they’ll be addicted.”

For some of the clerks who sold to the underage purchaser, a lack of education about the law appears to have been an issue. For others, it was negligence in not asking for the purchaser’s ID card.

“All of our decoys were 17 years old. Even though the law states that no one under the age of 21 can purchase tobacco or e-cigarettes, we went 3-4 years lower in age for our decoy. We tried to play the game as fair as possible,” Harkness said. “Everything we do in these stings is real. The purchaser uses their real age and real ID. We are just trying to ensure compliance with the law.”

The TSU grant also helps the constable’s office pay for some much-needed items for deputies, such as equipment and repairs of vehicles.

“With the funding we are getting from the grant, we are buying basic medical supplies and uniforms, such as raingear and extra boots – items not covered by our annual budget,” Harkness said. “We have three certified EMTs out of our six members of staff, so the medical supplies can help us in emergencies with the public or in the event that one of us is injured.”

Joseph Garcia, a student in Liberty High School’s law enforcement program, volunteered to be an underage purchaser of cigarettes and e-cigarettes during a sting on March 17. He is pictured with Cpl. Randy Walter and Deputy Dustin Dagenhart with the Pct. 6 Constable’s Office.

Stores that were part of the sting:

02/15/2022- CLEVELAND FOOD MART- SOLD

02/15/2022- PARKWAY MART- SOLD

02/15/2022- FUEL DEPOT- SOLD

02/15/2022- CORNOR MARKET MOBILE STATION- SOLD

02/15/2022- FM 1010 FOOD MART- SOLD

02/15/2022- EXXON CLEVELAND- NO SALE

02/15/2022- SUNNY’S CLEVELAND- NO SALE

02/15/2022- JAY CLEVELAND EXXON- NO SALE

02/15/2022- CIRCLE – NO SALE

02/15/2022- DOLLAR GENERAL- NO SALE

02/15/2022- SHOP N GO- NO SALE

02/15/2022- RUBY FOOD MART- NO SALE

02/15/2022- SUPER KWIK FOOD STORE- NO SALE

02/15/2022- BROOKSHIRE BROTHERS- NO SALE

03/10/2022- LIBERTY CHEVRON- SOLD

03/10/2022- BUDGET FOOD MART- SOLD

03/10/2022- BLUES MART- SOLD

03/10/2022- VAPE CITY- SOLD

03/10/2022- COUNTRY FOOD MART- NO SALE

03/10/2022- BUDGET FOOD MART- NO SALE

03/10-2022- SUPER ONE STORE- NO SALE

03/10/2022- SPIN IN MART- NO SALE

03/10/2022- TIGER MART- NO SALE

03/10/2022- SMOKE AND VAPE HOUSE- NO SALE

03/10/2022- SMOKE CITY- NO SALE

03/10/2022- VAPOR 100- NO SALE

03/10/2022- RIDGEWOOD GROCERY- NO SALE

03/10/2022- I VAPE NATION- NO SALE

03/10/2022- FUEL MAXX- NO SALE

03/10/2022- CROSSROAD- NO SALE

03/17/2022- COUNTRY FOOD MART- SOLD

03/17/2022- I VAPE INC- SOLD

03/17/2022- DAYTON CHEVRON- SOLD

03/17/2022- FUEL MAXX- SOLD

03/17/2022- FUEL MAXX- SOLD

03/17/2022- RAYWOOD FOOD STORE- NO SALE

03/17/2022- CROSSROAD- NO SALE

03/17/2022- ON THE WAY EXXON- NO SALE

03/17/2022- S & U & GAS- NO SALE

03/17/2022- SPIN N MART- NO SALE

03/17/2022- ANGLES GAS AND GROCERY- NO SALE

03/17/2022- ONESTOP DAYTON- NO SALE

03/17/2022- FUEL MAXX- NO SALE

03/17/2022- DAYTON GROCERY- NO SALE

