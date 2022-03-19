Hardin ISD hosting auction of surplus items on April 4

People looking for bargains will have some options at an upcoming Hardin ISD surplus equipment action beginning on March 21 and ending on April 4. The online auction, featuring 28 lots, will begin at 10 a.m. Monday.

Items that will be up for bid include three double-wide 24 X 64-foot portable buildings, four pickup trucks, one SUV, Kahlman Boom Crane, flail mower, mowers, restaurant and kitchen items, school furniture and equipment, tools and shop items.

Inspection of the items before bidding is by appointment only by emailing Amine Bensaid at abensaid@hardinisd.net or by calling 936-346-1467. The location of the items is 12195 SH 146 North, 230 CR 2003 N, 395 FM 834 and 11198 SH 146 North, all in Hardin.

All payments for this auction must be received no later than Friday, April 7. If payments are not received by the due date, the bidder’s account will be temporarily deactivated pending receipt of payment.

Payment may be made by cashier’s check, money orders, Zelle, wire transfers, cash or funds from a refundable deposit. No credit or debit card payments will be accepted. All payments totaling more than $10,000 must be paid with a single cashier’s check or via wire transfer.

All items must be removed by April 11, 2022. You must have a copy of your paid receipt to remove items. After the final day for removal, a storage fee of $25 per day per item will be charged to the buyer for any items that are not removed. Third party or transport companies hired to remove items must bring a completed authorization of release.

To view the items up for auction, click this link: https://www.renebates.com/a_main_2.php?id=276

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

