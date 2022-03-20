Edward Lee Derossett, age 93 of Splendora, Texas passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022. He was born June 3, 1928, in Grand Tower, Illinois to parents Loyd and Anna Derossett who preceded him in death along with his sisters, Ruth (Sis) and Barbara Sue; and brothers, Alfred, Everett, Monroe, Fritz, Bob, and Cliff.

Survivors include his wife, Leda Laurenti Derossett; daughters, Joyce Derossett and Debbie Horne; sons, Garry Derossett and Kevin Derossett; sisters, Shirley Stoner and Melba Mueller; grandchildren, Allen, Matt, Randy, Lane, Laurenti, Jason, Aaron, Nikki, Brandon, Mark, Andrea, and Angelina; along with 32 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with funeral services starting at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

