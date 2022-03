Janice Marie Hayden, age 95, of Splendora, Texas, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022. She was born September 14, 1926, in Fetzer, Texas, to parents Charles and Ethel Clepper who preceded her in death along with her sisters, Bernice Davis and Juanita Richardson; husband, Billy Hayden; granddaughter, Shayde King; and great-granddaughters, Pricilla Martinez and Shianna Stewart.

Survivors include her daughter, Cynthia Strickland; grandchildren, Shawn King and husband John Stewart, Scarlett Orgovan and husband John Orgovan, DeVonna Parker and significant other Gary Sala; great-grandchildren, John King, Cristina Martinez, Sabrina Martinez, Derek Barnes, Andrew Martinez, Sieanna Stewart, Gunner Orgovan, and Alexander Caten; great-great-granddaughter, Remington Good ; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 21, 2022, at Morgan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

