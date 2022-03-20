Elizabeth LaJeanne Wooten Osburn, 93 years of Marlin, Texas passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Mrs. Osburn was born November 2, 1928, in Panola County, Texas, to Leonard and Ola Wooten. She married Johnny Lee Osburn January 31, 1947, in Kountze, Texas.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Marlin. She retired as the Head of the Bookkeeping Department of Jefferson County, Texas. She graduated valedictorian from Kountze High School in 1945 and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Prescott College in 1982. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, playing the piano, reading, crossword puzzles, and learning.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; her son, Michael Osburn; daughter, Dorothy Douglas, three brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include daughter-in-law, Bena Osburn of Austin, Texas; sister, Wanda Lewis of Cleveland, Texas, seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service of remembrance will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:00 am at Old Hardin Cemetery, Kountze, Texas with Reverend Hector Marchado officiating.

