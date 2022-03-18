Taylor-Odom Foundation scholarships announced

Twenty-two Liberty County students who are graduating from area high schools this May are the fortunate scholarship recipients of the Taylor-Odom Foundation. All totaled, the scholarships will provide $330,000 during the 2022 calendar year.

Sixty-seven students from Dayton, Hardin, Hull-Daisetta, Liberty and Tarkington submitted applications that were reviewed by the Taylor-Odom Foundation directors before final selections were made.

“The purpose of the Foundation is to provide financial aid to graduating high school seniors who might not otherwise be able to afford advanced education,” according to an announcement from the Foundation.

Gage Cannaday Aryanna Garcia Austin Murphree Connor Murphree Eve White Hannah Guzman Isabella Benavides Jena Alverson Kacie Dear Kevin McCarther Magdalena Garcia Mallory Threadgill Natalie Wages Reagan Williamson Ryan Taylor Seth Stearns Carlie Thornhill Tinley Parker Zoe Powell

To be eligible for the scholarships, students must reside in Liberty County and graduate from either Hardin, Liberty, Dayton, Hull-Daisetta and Tarkington high schools. The amount of the scholarships varies based upon a student’s pursuit of a four-year degree, a two-year degree or vocation/technical certification from accredited institutions in the State of Texas.

Evaluations are also made with respect to the applicant’s character, general attitude, initiative, leadership and potential for achievement.

Students awarded scholarships are:

Jena Alverson, Hull-Daisetta High School – $20,000

Isabella Benavides, Dayton High School – $6,000

Gage Cannady, Liberty High School – $6,000

Kacie Dear, Dayton High School – $20,000

Aryanna Garcia, Dayton High School – $20,000

Magdalena Garcia, Liberty High School – $6,000

Hannah Guzman, Liberty High School – $20,000

Tinley Parker, Hardin High School – $20,000

Zoe Powell, Hardin High School – $20,000

Seth Stearns, Liberty High School – $20,000

Ryan Taylor, Hull-Daisetta High School – $6,000

Sarah Taylor, Hull-Daisetta High School – $20,000

Mallory Threadgill, Dayton High School – $20,000

Carlie Thornhill, Hardin High School – $20,000

This is the fifth year for the granting of scholarships by the Taylor-Odom Foundation. The Foundation was created to honor two parents, Davey Lea Taylor Odom and Douglas E. “Doc” Odom, who instilled in their children that knowledge through higher education and hard work are keys to a good life.

For information on the scholarship, go online to https://taylor-odom-foundation.com/index.php.

