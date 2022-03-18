Taylor-Odom Foundation scholarships announced

Twenty-two Liberty County students who are graduating from area high schools this May are the fortunate scholarship recipients of the Taylor-Odom Foundation. All totaled, the scholarships will provide $330,000 during the 2022 calendar year.
Sixty-seven students from Dayton, Hardin, Hull-Daisetta, Liberty and Tarkington submitted applications that were reviewed by the Taylor-Odom Foundation directors before final selections were made.
“The purpose of the Foundation is to provide financial aid to graduating high school seniors who might not otherwise be able to afford advanced education,” according to an announcement from the Foundation.
To be eligible for the scholarships, students must reside in Liberty County and graduate from either Hardin, Liberty, Dayton, Hull-Daisetta and Tarkington high schools. The amount of the scholarships varies based upon a student’s pursuit of a four-year degree, a two-year degree or vocation/technical certification from accredited institutions in the State of Texas.
Evaluations are also made with respect to the applicant’s character, general attitude, initiative, leadership and potential for achievement.
Students awarded scholarships are:
- Jena Alverson, Hull-Daisetta High School – $20,000
- Isabella Benavides, Dayton High School – $6,000
- Gage Cannady, Liberty High School – $6,000
- Kacie Dear, Dayton High School – $20,000
- Aryanna Garcia, Dayton High School – $20,000
- Magdalena Garcia, Liberty High School – $6,000
- Hannah Guzman, Liberty High School – $20,000
- Tinley Parker, Hardin High School – $20,000
- Zoe Powell, Hardin High School – $20,000
- Seth Stearns, Liberty High School – $20,000
- Ryan Taylor, Hull-Daisetta High School – $6,000
- Sarah Taylor, Hull-Daisetta High School – $20,000
- Mallory Threadgill, Dayton High School – $20,000
- Carlie Thornhill, Hardin High School – $20,000
This is the fifth year for the granting of scholarships by the Taylor-Odom Foundation. The Foundation was created to honor two parents, Davey Lea Taylor Odom and Douglas E. “Doc” Odom, who instilled in their children that knowledge through higher education and hard work are keys to a good life.
For information on the scholarship, go online to https://taylor-odom-foundation.com/index.php.