Holly Lane (Duncan) Vines, 41, of Splendora, Texas passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

She was born on Monday, December 15, 1980, in Conroe, Texas to Larry Duncan and Vanessa Lane (Harris) Duncan. Holly was preceded in death by her mother, Vanessa Lane Duncan, grandparents, Van and Rochelle Thelma Harris, Bert Thomas, and Bill Duncan.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving sons, Landon and Maddox Vines; Father Larry Duncan; brothers, Patrick Duncan and wife Amy, Kelly Duncan and wife Shelly; father of her sons Tommy Vines and his parents Harold and Becky Vines; Tommy’s siblings Harold Vines Jr., and Amanda Gilbert; Aunts and Uncles, Debbie Gardner and husband Gary, Deitra Johnson and husband Mark, Van Harris and wife Hollie, Susan Landry and husband Jerry, Robert Duncan; Nieces and nephews, Ryan Duncan, Valary Duncan, Savannah Duncan-Sanchez, Alissa Vines, Brennan Gilbert, Hannah Vines, and Austin Vines; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Holly will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday March 23,2022 from 6pm to 8 pm. Funeral Services for will be held at Highpoint Fellowship on Thursday March 24,2022, at 3 pm. Interment for Holly will immediately follow at Morgan Cemetery. Officiating Gary Gardner.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

