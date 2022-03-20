Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 17, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 17, 2022:

  • Perry, Jacoby M – Assault of a Public Servant
  • Vasquez, Julio – Disorderly Conduct/Discharge or Displaying Firearm
  • Williams, Lemarcus Tyrone – Public Intoxication
  • Taylor, Travis Brad – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Smith, Danina Keonia – Bond Forfeiture-Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
  • Neal, Jerome – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm By Felon
  • Brown, Brent Arnold – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Wood, Jeffrey Giles – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Hanchey, Candice Lynn – Public Intoxication
