Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 17, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 17, 2022:

Perry, Jacoby M – Assault of a Public Servant

Vasquez, Julio – Disorderly Conduct/Discharge or Displaying Firearm

Williams, Lemarcus Tyrone – Public Intoxication

Taylor, Travis Brad – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Smith, Danina Keonia – Bond Forfeiture-Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Neal, Jerome – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm By Felon

Brown, Brent Arnold – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Wood, Jeffrey Giles – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Hanchey, Candice Lynn – Public Intoxication

