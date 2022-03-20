Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 18, 2022

By
bbnewseditor
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 18, 2022:

  • Williams, Lemarcus Tyrone – Public Intoxication
  • Aaron, Kaylin – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Brown, Corey Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Hardin County-Failure to Appear-Criminal Trespass
  • Tanton, Christopher Morris – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility , Operation of Vehicle With Expired Registration, Open Container in Motor Vehicle
  • Frazar, Colby Allen – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Polk County-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Messer, Chelsea Meagan – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Chesser, Joshua Bradley – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Mozingo, Steve Dirk Jr. – Hold for Chambers County-Obstruction or Retaliation
