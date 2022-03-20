Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 18, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 18, 2022:
- Williams, Lemarcus Tyrone – Public Intoxication
- Aaron, Kaylin – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Brown, Corey Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Hardin County-Failure to Appear-Criminal Trespass
- Tanton, Christopher Morris – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility , Operation of Vehicle With Expired Registration, Open Container in Motor Vehicle
- Frazar, Colby Allen – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Polk County-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Messer, Chelsea Meagan – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Chesser, Joshua Bradley – Driving While Intoxicated
- Mozingo, Steve Dirk Jr. – Hold for Chambers County-Obstruction or Retaliation