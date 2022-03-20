LHS students compete, place in BPA contest in Fort Worth

Twenty-eight Liberty High School Business Professionals of America (BPA) students traveled to cow town, Fort Worth, Texas, earlier this month to compete in the annual State Leadership.

There were more than 2,500 students from all regions of Texas. Each of these students had to qualify at their regional competition to advance to state. BPA includes all sizes of schools from 1A to 6A. Many of the schools are magnet schools specializing in business or career and technical education. Liberty was well represented by an outstanding group of students.

Three students placed in the tops of their events. Returning to the ranks for a second consecutive time after a (virtual) trip to nationals last year was senior William Waldrip with a sixth place finish in Advanced Interview Skills. Sophomore Olivia White placed seventh in Fundamental Desktop Publishing. Both of these students are national alternates.

National qualifier Nailah Donatto placed second in her speaking contest, Business Ethics and Professionalism. Not only are these students successful in BPA they are also winners on the athletic field, including cross country, football, track, soccer, baseball and basketball. Liberty High School BPA also shares members with FFA, theater and Prancers. Donatto also made the Texas All-State Choir the last two years.

“Being involved in numerous competitive activities makes it a unique challenge. I’m very thankful for the flexibility and understanding from the other coaches and sponsors. We truly get to share a wonderful group of students,” said Richard Ewing, BPA sponsor for LHS.

Also competing this year were sophomores Lexi Chaparro, Leslie Garcia, Ryan Hebert, Kade Jordan, Gage Pavliska, Oscar Secada, Valarig Torres, and Henry Waldrip. Juniors included Alondra Barrientos, Cord Carter, Xemina Collazo, Landon Curry, Joseph Garcia, Kaylee Hernandez, Rachel LaCour, Nicole LaDoux, Isabella Merendino, and Gayla Rose. The other seniors competing were Hannah Guzman, Kennedi Mumphry, Trinity Smith, Jordyn Watts and Eve White.

“This was our first year to enter an international competitor. I would like to recognize our exchange student from Rome, Italy Ms. Gaia Nocco. Gaia said they she loves Texas!” said Ewing. “If you see these students be sure to congratulate them and thank them for their hard work and dedication.”

