Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 19, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 19, 2022:

  • Mireles, Erick – Driving While Intoxicated, first
  • Munoz, Yasmin Mya – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Fidencio, Rubio Andablo – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Compton, Tanner – Hold for Chambers County
  • Aleman, Jennifer Arlene – Disregard Stop Sign and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Chaison, Kristopher Lee – Possession of Marijuana
  • Neely, Michelle Renee – Criminal Trespass
  • Cole, Tyler Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Lakes, Cory James – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Intent to Give False Information, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Montgomery County-Driving While Intoxicated and Hold for Lampasas County-Interfering With an Emergency Call for Assistance
  • Allard, John Francis III – Evading Arrest or Detention With Previous Conviction and Assault/Family Violence
