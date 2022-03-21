Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 19, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 19, 2022:

Mireles, Erick – Driving While Intoxicated, first

Munoz, Yasmin Mya – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Fidencio, Rubio Andablo – Driving While Intoxicated

Compton, Tanner – Hold for Chambers County

Aleman, Jennifer Arlene – Disregard Stop Sign and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Chaison, Kristopher Lee – Possession of Marijuana

Neely, Michelle Renee – Criminal Trespass

Cole, Tyler Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lakes, Cory James – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Intent to Give False Information, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Montgomery County-Driving While Intoxicated and Hold for Lampasas County-Interfering With an Emergency Call for Assistance

Allard, John Francis III – Evading Arrest or Detention With Previous Conviction and Assault/Family Violence

Allard, John Francis III Cole, Tyler Wayne Compton, Tanner Fidencio, Rubio Andablo Lakes, Cory James Mireles, Erick Munoz, Yasmin Mya Neely, Michelle Renee

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

